‘Mandatory target’: EU President pushes for 'reducing electricity use at peak hours'

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how the president of the EU, an unelected politician named Ursula von der Leyen, recently announced that she is proposing to "flatten the curve" of soaring energy prices by imposing a "mandatory target" for member states. The proposal comes amid skyrocketing energy prices across the EU and protests in the Czech Republic and Germany.

As stated by Ezra, "It's not surprising that she loves going to the World Economic Forum. It would be odd if she didn't. They're her kind of people. She doesn't like door-knocking or anything so pedestrian that we have in democratic elections in nation-states. She likes to hobnob with the oligarchs."

Ezra went on to say, "You heard the woman. Flatten the curve. I can't believe she actually said that. You'll remember that from the first few days of the pandemic lockdowns. 'Hey we know it's painful, we know it's a violation of your civil liberties. Yes we know it's without democratic legitimacy, but it's just for two weeks. Just let us do it for two weeks and we'll stop. We promise, just to flatten the curve.' Sure, 'mandatory reduction in energy use.' Did you hear that part? What do we need energy for? Especially natural gas, that's really what she's talking about."

