Poilievre stands by Alberta, says the province has 'legitimate grievances'

As Alberta’s potential independence referendum looms next year, Pierre Poilievre faced intense scrutiny over whether he would boldly denounce separatism, with his stance thrust into the spotlight. "Look, I'm against separation," Poilievre told reporters yesterday. "I'm a born and raised Albertan. I love Canada. I think we need to unite this country." That said, the Tory leader believes Albertans have a lot of legitimate grievances. "Let's be blunt, Canada's biggest industry, which happens to largely be situated in Alberta, has been under attack for the last decade," he said. Alberta faces job losses and industry decline due to energy caps and a carbon tax, leading to understandable frustration. Major pipeline and mining projects existed previously, until their untimely cancellation.

Poilievre notes that Liberal attacks on Alberta's energy sector over the past decade, combined with disproportionate contributions to federal programs like equalization, have created significant tension.

"I think the message to … the Liberal government is you can't tell Alberta to just pay up and shut up," he said.

Despite a fourth Liberal mandate with limited Alberta support, Poilievre, having lost his Ottawa seat, will contest a byelection in the Alberta riding of Battle River—Crowfoot.

Meanwhile, separatist sentiment is on the rise, with 30% of Albertans wanting to leave the federation, according to Angus Reid. Another 27% are open to joining the United States.

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP), a non-profit, non-partisan educational society, revealed the question they plan on putting to a referendum later this year.

"Do you agree that the province of Alberta shall become a sovereign country and cease to be a province of Canada?" it reads.

On April 29, the province introduced the Election Statutes Amendment Act, containing a significant reform to establish a feasible process for a citizen-initiated referendum on Alberta separation.

Alberta's threshold for a referendum on separation has been significantly reduced. Previously requiring signatures from 20% of eligible voters (over 600,000 in 90 days), it now only needs 10% of the last election's voters (around 177,000).

Poilievre last month commented on Preston Manning's column in which the former Reform leader said a fourth Liberal term would undermine national unity. "Let's unite our nation."

The Tory leader renewed that promise yesterday. "Albertans want to be part of a united Canada, but they deserve to be treated with respect and they deserve to be honoured for the immense contribution that they make to this country."

Before the election, Manning wrote that many Westerners will not tolerate another four years of Liberal government, regardless of its leader.

"The support for Western secession is therefore growing, unabated and even fuelled by Liberal promises to reverse many of their previous positions."

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith later presented demands to Ottawa, such as revoking climate policies and creating an energy corridor, expressing hope for national unity under a renewed relationship.

The premier then threatened to consult voters on the province's next steps if her demands weren't met. Prime Minister Mark Carney defended and refused to rescind the Impact Assessment Act and the oil and gas production cap, obvious sore spots for Alberta.

"I mean, we had a cabinet that … was exactly the same as the cabinet that subjected Alberta to 10 years of economic devastation. So whether or not he, as a leader, is going to be able to change course remains to be seen," Smith said.

"He [Carney] said different things … to different people in different parts of the country, so I don't know the answer yet."