‘Psychological warfare’: Is Western confidence being eroded through ideological subversion?

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, Ezra examined the significance and prevalence of ideological subversion in Western society. As highlighted by the Twitter account "Libs of TikTok," a significant number of teachers across the U.S. and Canada are now openly sharing how they are imposing their versions of gender ideology onto young students.

Former KGB agent turned CBC employee Yuri Bezmenov once attempted to raise alarm bells about such tactics being used against the West by stating, "The main emphasis of the KGB is not in the area of intelligence at all. Only about 15% of time, money, and manpower is spent on espionage and such. The other 85% is a slow process which we call either ideological subversion or active measures...or psychological warfare."

Speaking about an interview that the former KGB agent once conducted, Ezra said, "He describes in great detail the Soviet plan for the West and how it was well underway. And as he says it wasn't in the form of spycraft, it was psychological warfare, it was undermining western confidence."

This is just a clip from the full episode of the Ezra Levant Show.

