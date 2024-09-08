'We love Elon Musk!': Brazilians praise Musk at massive free speech rally

E-transfer (Canada):

Rebel News is in Sao Paulo, Brazil, covering one of the world's largest free speech rallies ever. The people of Brazil are rising up against their president, who is censoring his critics on social media platforms.

While Facebook and Instagram have been compliant with the authoritarian rules, X (formerly Twitter) has stood it's ground for free speech, and the platform's billionaire owner Elon Musk has spoken in support of the Brazilian people's civil liberties.

I asked as many people as I could, why did you come to the big rally today? And over and over, the number one answer I got was freedom. Civil liberties. Freedom of expression. It's not something you normally hear. People go to rallies for Partisan reasons or even for economic pocketbook issues, but you go to talk about freedom of speech, I was impressed.

Many of them talked specifically about Elon Musk and X (they don't use the old word, Twitter). I asked them: "If you had one message to say to Elon Musk. What would it be?"

"We are on your side!" said one. "Stand firm, don't get discouraged. Help us because Brazil needs you and the world needs you," said another.

Some said that it was Elon Musk who inspired them to come out and protest: "We came here today because we are fighting for our freedom. You know, we listened to and saw all the things that Elon Musk showed to us, and we here fighting for our freedom. Elon Musk inspired us."

I asked one woman if most Brazilians support Elon Musk.

"You know, most of the people are with Elon Musk because we see what's going on," she replied. "We know what is right. And that's why we think that we should strongly support him. But it's easy to be at Lula's side right now."

A protester told me that if she were to use a VPN to access X, she would be subject to a fine of 50,000 reals, or about $10,000.

The energy from the rallyers gave me a lot of hope, but it's disheartening that they rely on an industrialist and a free speech activist from America to save them in Brazil. It's delightful that X is fighting back, but it's also deeply sad that without X, these people would be thrown to the wolves.