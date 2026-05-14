WATCH: ABC’s taxpayer-funded TANTRUM over One Nation ban

I just watched the ABC try to portray itself as the wounded victim of One Nation… and it was almost too perfect.

On Media Watch this week, the taxpayer-funded broadcaster went into full meltdown over One Nation banning ABC staff from a media event on the eve of the Farrer by-election. They called it “excruciating,” warned that “alarm bells should be ringing,” and implied it was some sinister “electoral ploy” to deny the public information.

But somehow, the ABC never applies that same moral outrage when it’s people like me getting kicked out.

So why was Australia’s national broadcaster shown the door by One Nation on the eve of a knife edge by-election?#MediaWatch pic.twitter.com/9Iw6KzAYN4 — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) May 11, 2026

Let’s deal with the key fact first. One Nation’s chief of staff, James Ashby, removed the ABC. Media Watch then asked whether he’d cleared it with Pauline Hanson, as if her position is some mystery waiting to be uncovered. Pauline has banned the ABC on and off, going as far back as 1996. Her message has always been blunt: she wants honest reporting, and if the ABC can’t deliver that, they shouldn’t be anywhere near her.

Media Watch also claimed this hostility is recent, suggesting it stems from the South Australian election campaign “seven weeks ago.” That’s laughable. One Nation’s distrust of the ABC didn’t start seven weeks ago. It’s been decades in the making.

And looking at the ABC’s own coverage, you can see exactly why. The ABC aired commentary describing it as “dangerous” to “legitimise One Nation,” warning that winning a seat creates a “permission structure” that “normalises” the party. Read that again. The national broadcaster wasn’t neutrally reporting voters’ choices. It was telling Australians they shouldn’t be allowed to consider One Nation “normal.” That is brazenly anti-democratic.

ABC News: If a majority of voters freely elect a One Nation MP in open democratic elections, will that create a DANGEROUS permission structure for Australian voters to democratically elect right wing candidates?



Australia’s national broadcaster pic.twitter.com/XSBXavWhbw — Drew Pavlou 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@DrewPavlou) May 9, 2026

Here’s the double standard the ABC won’t touch. When Daniel Andrews’ government barred independent media during COVID, the press pack didn’t clutch their pearls about “sacred responsibilities.” They stood by and let it happen. When I challenged government overreach in those dark times, the ABC didn’t defend journalism. It attacked us, branding me a “provocateur” and smearing Rebel News while insisting I’m “not independent.”

So spare us the tears now that the shoe is on the other foot.

🚨 The ABC Just Proved Why It Must Be DEFUNDED pic.twitter.com/rrVU3bvx78 — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 10, 2026

The broader implication is political, and the ABC knows it. With One Nation rising and openly pushing policies like defunding the ABC (with an exception for regional radio), the gravy train looks shakier than ever. Ordinary Australians are waking up to what the ABC really is: taxpayer-funded bias pretending to be the referee.

Pauline Hanson has had enough. One Nation has had enough. And I’ve had enough. If you’re as fed up as we are with this taxpayer rort, add your name at DefundABC.com to send a clear message that the ABC's time is up.