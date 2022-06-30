'We've done everything we can': Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra on airport chaos

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed how Canada's Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra is deflecting blame for the woefully inefficient operation of the country's airports back onto passengers and the airlines themselves.

Furthermore, we broke down Air Canada's incredibly stringent implementation of the federal vaccine mandate, including their refusal to grant exemptions on any compassionate grounds. Due to these policies, many Canadians were unable to spend time with gravely ill family members or attend the funerals of loved ones.

Here's what Mr. Alghabra had to say regarding his role in the airport chaos that continues to hinder travel across the country: "On our end, we have done everything we can that is within the control of the federal government. Now we need to work with airlines and airports at dealing with the flight delays and luggage handling issues because we need the cooperation of airlines and airports to address these issues."

This is just an excerpt from The Ezra Levant Show, which airs Monday–Friday at 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. To see the full episode, and to gain access to all of our premium shows, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.