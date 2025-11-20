Government gives MILLIONS to Islamic council AFTER Mufti calls for Jihad

The Albanese government quietly handed a $27 million grant to the Australian National Imams Council, even after its top cleric openly called for jihad.

Yes, you read that correctly. The government gave $27 million of your money to an organisation whose Grand Mufti, Ibrahim Abu Mohamed, issued a fatwa telling Muslims to “wage jihad against the so-called ‘Zionist entity’” and to “defy Australian authorities” in the process. That’s not my interpretation, that’s what he said.

So after inciting violence. After urging people to break Australian law. This mob was rewarded with a multi-million-dollar payday ... Let that sink in.

And when questioned, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, the same bloke who just deported a South African cosplay Nazi with revolting views but no crimes and zero incitement, defended the grant with this line: “Jewish and Muslim communities are at a heightened risk right now, and it’s important that everyone can be safe and feel safe.”

It’s rubbish. The government’s obsession with artificially pairing the two communities is dishonest. Most of the threats facing Jewish Australians, including from the Grand Mufti himself, come from within the Islamic community.

But instead of confronting the real source of the problem, they deport clowns for the cameras and shovel cash to the people whipping up the actual hate.

This is why Australians don’t buy Labor’s so-called “community safety” agenda. Strip away the spin and it’s got nothing to do with safety, it’s all about optics. And the ones paying the price are the Australians genuinely under threat.