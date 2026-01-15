Alberta ranchers in uproar over CFIA's proposed livestock tracing rules

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, and Cory Morgan of the Western Standard reacted to footage showing dozens of concerned farmers at a livestock traceability information session in Innisfil, Alberta.

Ranchers are becoming increasingly concerned over the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's (CFIA) controversial proposed amendments to livestock traceability rules.

The proposed regulations would reportedly require mandatory digital reporting within seven days for nearly every livestock movement, including veterinary visits, community pastures, cattle shows and rodeos, carcass disposal, on-farm deaths, and all animal births.

As previously reported by Sheila, "Producers would be required to submit Canadian Cattle Identification Agency (CCIA) tag numbers, Premises Identification (PID) numbers for origin and destination locations, movement dates, and vehicle licence plate numbers."

"The rules would apply not only to large commercial operations but also to small acreage owners with only a few animals, including those meant for personal consumption, fueling concern across rural Alberta," Sheila added.

Facing fierce backlash, the CFIA announced on January 10, 2026 that it is pausing the implementation of the new regulations and stressed that no new livestock traceability regulations came into effect on January 1st, 2026.

Despite the CFIA's statement, several emergency information sessions were launched where ranchers voiced their opposition to the proposed rule amendments. A number of ranchers noted that information sessions are only the beginning if the federal government refuses to ditch mandatory digital livestock tracking.