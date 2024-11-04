Alberta makes waves as the first province to protect women's sports

The government of Alberta is taking steps to increase fairness and safety in women's sports, introducing a new bill Thursday called the Fairness and Safety in Sport Act.

The proposed measure is aimed at preserving exclusively female athletics leagues across the province by permitting only people born female at birth to participate.

The new bill comes after increasing controversy around the country surrounding biological male, transgender athletes competing against women and girls in sports.

Multiple reports have surfaced of girls and women losing out on further athletic opportunities to transgender athletes and even being physically injured by them.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith explained that one of the goals of the bill is to "ensure everyone can fairly and safely participate in the sports they love."

"I don't want kids getting demoralized because they feel like it's stacked against them and it's unfair," the premier added.

Speaking about Smith's new bill, David Menzies said, "So good for her for standing up. I wish we saw this in Ontario where we have all kinds of radical transgenders cheating and injuring real women."

The new bill is expected to come into effect in the fall of 2025 if it is passed.