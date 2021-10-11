“I don't think it's working!” Alexa Lavoie on Quebec's restrictions on unvaccinated residents

Alexa Lavoie tells David Menzies why current Quebec Premier Francois Legault resembles former Quebec Premier Maurice Duplessis.

  • By Rebel News
  • October 11, 2021

On the latest episode of Rebel Roundup, Alexa Lavoie joined David Menzies to talk about Quebec's struggle with COVID vaccine passports.

Alexa was harassed by security guards for filming on the grounds of the National Assembly in Quebec City. All of which strengthens Alexa’s thesis that current Quebec Premier Francois Legault resembles former Quebec Premier Maurice Duplessis when it comes to the bully factor.

Coronavirus Canada Quebec COVID Passports
  • By Rebel News

