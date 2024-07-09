Alexa Lavoie shares her thoughts from Paris after shocking French election and riots

E-transfer (Canada):

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies spoke with Alexa Lavoie who is on the ground in France covering the recent election and its fallout that saw Antifa riot in the streets.

A far-left coalition of parties called the New Popular Front ended up winning the most seats in the election, beating out both Emmanuel Macron's Renaissance party and Marine Le Pen's National Rally party in a stunning result.

Despite being victorious in the election, far-left protesters took to the streets of Paris after the election to riot, causing mayhem and countless incidents of vandalism.

PARIS: The moment French riot police shoot tear gas in the streets of Paris to clear out protesters.



The far-left popular front won over Marine Le Pen and now Antifa have been smashing windows of businesses in celebration.



Coming soon at https://t.co/ikWHGQgpHW. pic.twitter.com/vTD1pzrhoY — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

Speaking about what far-left critics of Marine Le Pen are saying in France, Lavoie said, "They say that Marine Le Pen, she's a Nazi, she's a racist, and that she [doesn't] want any immigration."

"And they say that she's the kind of person that wants to deport everybody, when she's never ever said that. She never mentioned anything to deport people massively. She didn't mention to completely stop immigration."

Lavoie continued, "She just says that we need to be more careful, we need to have like a stricter immigration policy."

FRANCE ELECTION 🇫🇷 UPDATE!



Marine Le Pen's party came in third place despite receiving the most votes due to a collaboration between the far-left, Islamists and establishment centre.



I'm still here on the ground to talk to the locals for their thoughts on the future of the… pic.twitter.com/EjDYULNzbG — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) July 8, 2024

Although the left-wing New Popular Front won the most seats in the election, they have reportedly fallen short of an absolute majority.

According to France24, "One of the coalition's leaders, Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the far-left France Unbowed party, urged Macron to invite them to form a government, saying the alliance 'is ready to govern'."