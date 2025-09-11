Alleged child abuser receives no bail, due in court Oct. 15

A Welland, Ontario, man accused of home invasion and sexual assault against a toddler appeared virtually in court on Wednesday.

Niagara Police identified and charged Daniel Senecal, 25, with multiple offences last week, including aggravated sexual assault on a minor, assault, assault by choking, breaking and entering, and sexual interference.

“He [Senecal] had already been convicted of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy, and the liberal justice system released him,” Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told reporters Thursday. “Now, he's charged with raping a 3-year-old child.”

Poilievre rips the Liberal justice system for releasing a violent, gender-fluid offender who would go on to brutally attack a young toddler. pic.twitter.com/Fyq6tkGeVQ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2025

Charges followed an August 31 incident where the young girl was hospitalized for injuries from the alleged assault, requiring extensive surgery.

Law enforcement condemned the incident as a "tragedy that has deeply impacted our community and our investigators."

“As a father, I am sickened by these stories and the unnecessary nature of them,” Poilievre added.

The horrific tragedy prompted the Tories to announce proposed bail reform. “Conservatives are here to announce the Jail Not Bail Act, to strengthen public safety and rebalance our justice system, putting law-abiding citizens first.”

Conservatives will bring forward numerous bills in an effort to fix Canada's failing criminal justice system, Pierre Poilievre announces.



"We want to lock up these criminals and throw away the key to keep our communities safe, to reverse the damage the Liberals have done." pic.twitter.com/ey8OBdE6yk — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 11, 2025

Poilievre suggested a "three strikes" law would replace Bills C-5 and C-75, automatically denying bail, parole, probation, or house arrest to those with three (or more) prior convictions.

“It will replace the liberal principle of restraint,” he said, meaning judges won't have to release the accused as early as possible under the least restrictive conditions.

A new major offences category will require anyone accused of sexual assault, firearms offences, kidnapping, human trafficking, home invasion, robbery, extortion, arson, and other serious charges to prove it is safe to release them on bail.

“We want to lock up these criminals and throw away the key to keep our communities safe, to reverse the damage the liberals have done,” Poilievre said.

“We do this not out of hatred for the criminal, but out of love for the victims. We want this to be a safe country again.”

Hundreds gathered outside the St. Catharines courthouse, and then to the Thorold jail, for a demonstration against Daniel Senecal, the registered sex offender who allegedly broke into a Welland, Ontario home and sexually assaulted and brutally strangled a toddler.



The… pic.twitter.com/g8hIaH9jMb — LΞIGH (@LeighStewy) September 10, 2025

A Facebook group, Protest For Harder Sentences Against Violent Crimes, organized a protest at 9 a.m. Wednesday in front of the St. Catharine's courthouse, anticipating the suspect's 11 a.m. video appearance.

The protest was attended by hundreds who advocated for stricter sentencing for violent offenders and child predators.

Protesters held signs saying, “No bail, straight to jail,” and “Canada stop freeing monsters.”

A road in the area was temporarily closed after 9 a.m. for the demonstration but reopened after 11 a.m., confirmed Niagara Regional Police.

Senecal will return to court next month. His bail hearing was postponed to October 15 for legal consultation, following the courthouse protest.

Toronto Crime Watch claims Senecal, held in segregation at the Niagara Detention Centre, requested a transfer to the Vanier Centre for Women, citing transgender identity, if he isn't granted bail.

Poilievre called the attempt "appalling" on Wednesday.

“Lock him up. Throw away the key. And ban biological men from women’s prisons. Period,” wrote Poilievre on X, raising concerns about lax Liberal laws and special treatment within the detention system.

Rebel News contacted Niagara Police and visited the Niagara Detention Centre, but received no comment. Police have not confirmed the gender identity of the suspect.