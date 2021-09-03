Analyzing vaccine mandates with Prof. Bruce Pardy of Queen's University

Bruce Pardy, a law professor at Queen's University, joins The Ezra Levant Show in studio for a feature interview.

  • By Rebel News
  • September 03, 2021

As more vaccine passports and mandates are issued across Canada, civil rights continue to take a hit. And yet, while this is happening, the individuals and groups designed to standup for civil liberties are largely silent — law professors, judges, lawyers, human rights groups.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, one of these people sat down in studio for a feature interview.

Professor Bruce Pardy, a law professor from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, joined Ezra to talk at length about vaccine passports, mandates and the challenges currently faced by Canadians during this civil liberties crisis.

Speaking about his concern surrounding the initial measures put in place by the government and how this is a warning of what's to come with vaccine passports, Bruce said:

Some of us said at the time, watch out. This is not going to go well. You're not going to stop this and once you get it rolling, the government won't want to roll it back. And look at what has happened. And the same thing I think is going to happen with these vax passports. Once you start down that road, you have the infrastructure in place. And then they can start to measure other kinds of things to make sure your on the right side of things before you're allowed to do stuff.

Thanks to our RealReporters.ca supporters, Rebel News is offering all of our paywalled content — including this episode of The Ezra Levant Show — for FREE during the election! Go to RebelNewsPlus.com and sign up with code ELECTION to get free access until September 20.

