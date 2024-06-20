Andrew Lawton breaks down Pierre Poilievre's rise to conservative stardom in new book

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, True North's Andrew Lawton joined the show to discuss his new book about Pierre Poilievre's rise in conservative politics.

The book is titled, Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life and delves into the Conservative leader's "life, career, and his unique brand of conservatism which has galvanized supporters and detractors alike."

Speaking about the thought process behind his new book, Mr. Lawton explained, "When I was watching the leadership rallies that Poilievre held, these rallies that would bring out thousands of people, I was looking around and seeing — much like the Freedom Convoy — there's something bigger here that's happening that needs to be explained."

Commenting further on Poilievre, Mr. Lawton said, "Going back to even his teenage years, he was saying the exact same things he's saying now on the issues that matter and on that core idea and on freedom," he notes. "I mean, he wrote an essay in university which the prompt he was given was 'as prime minister, I would.' And he was a finalist."

Ezra Levant spoke about the meticulous first-hand research and numerous interviews in the book. "With books like this, people say, 'oh I already know about him.' Do you? Or do you just know what the CBC and Althia Raj and Rosemary Barton say about him?"

"Because if you're just consuming the news, you have one perspective."

Click here to order your copy of Mr. Lawton's new book, Pierre Poilievre: A Political Life.