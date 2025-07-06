Another Melbourne synagogue firebombed — then came the death chants

A wave of antisemitic incidents has rocked Melbourne, with violent chants echoing through city streets just days after a synagogue was targeted in an alleged arson attack.

On Sunday, anti-Israel demonstrators marched from the State Library to Flinders Street Station, where chants including “Death to the IOF” and “Death death to the IDF” were led by young girls.

Hash Tayeh, the Palestinian who hyped up his followers to target Miznon — the Jewish restaurant that was attacked — in a post riddled with incitement in the comments, is now claiming his friend’s neighbouring venue is the real victim… because he’s Arab.



You can't make this up. https://t.co/w6QscIqLVZ pic.twitter.com/ysjzEUOH8V — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 5, 2025

Banners and placards proclaimed “Glory to the Martyrs” and “Israel is a Fascist Entity”.

A separate United Against Terrorism protest on Sunday saw thousands of Australian Iranians, Jews, Hindus and Christians stand together in rallies held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

🚨 #BREAKING: Counter Terror police have arrested a man over the firebombing of a Melbourne synagogue packed with worshippers on Friday night — but still haven’t ruled it terrorism



Make it make sense https://t.co/18Raodig5L pic.twitter.com/afrDOZjTds — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 5, 2025

The anti-Israel protest took place less than 48 hours after the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation was set alight. A 34-year-old Sydney man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including reckless conduct endangering life and criminal damage by fire. Police confirmed about 20 people were inside the synagogue observing Shabbat at the time of the attack.

We don’t need more hollow condemnations.



Do your job — and stop letting Jew-hating thugs hold this city hostage. https://t.co/0bGnZuKMYD — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 5, 2025

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, speaking outside the damaged synagogue, said: “Arson attacks, the chanting calls for death, other attacks and graffiti — none of it belonged in Australia. And they were attacks on Australia.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has since announced a "anti-hate taskforce" with Victoria police.

🚨 Victoria Police confiscate a flag and move on Palestinian agitators trying to disrupt an ANTI-TERROR rally in Melbourne



Because of course they’re protesting against anti-terror — and for once, the cops actually did their damn jobs.



Full live: https://t.co/JvGNavGRkH pic.twitter.com/LoMc7RrdFd — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 6, 2025

A separate attack saw a Greensborough defence firm vandalised. Vehicles were torched, red paint was splashed across the site, and a Palestinian flag was spray painted on a car bonnet. CCTV shows offenders fleeing on e-bikes.

Nasser Mashni liking a comment suggesting the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation synagogue arson attack may have been an "attack paid by some foreign entity." Sick. pic.twitter.com/IxFBPLbkL1 — 🎗️ David Lange (@Israellycool) July 6, 2025

Police are investigating all incidents and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.