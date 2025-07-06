Another Melbourne synagogue firebombed — then came the death chants

Antisemitism rife as death chants followed a spate of disturbing terror incidents across the city.

A wave of antisemitic incidents has rocked Melbourne, with violent chants echoing through city streets just days after a synagogue was targeted in an alleged arson attack.

On Sunday, anti-Israel demonstrators marched from the State Library to Flinders Street Station, where chants including “Death to the IOF” and “Death death to the IDF” were led by young girls.

Banners and placards proclaimed “Glory to the Martyrs” and “Israel is a Fascist Entity”.

A separate United Against Terrorism protest on Sunday saw thousands of Australian Iranians, Jews, Hindus and Christians stand together in rallies held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

The anti-Israel protest took place less than 48 hours after the East Melbourne Hebrew Congregation was set alight. A 34-year-old Sydney man was arrested and charged with multiple offences, including reckless conduct endangering life and criminal damage by fire. Police confirmed about 20 people were inside the synagogue observing Shabbat at the time of the attack.

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke, speaking outside the damaged synagogue, said: “Arson attacks, the chanting calls for death, other attacks and graffiti — none of it belonged in Australia. And they were attacks on Australia.”

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has since announced a "anti-hate taskforce" with Victoria police.

A separate attack saw a Greensborough defence firm vandalised. Vehicles were torched, red paint was splashed across the site, and a Palestinian flag was spray painted on a car bonnet. CCTV shows offenders fleeing on e-bikes.

Police are investigating all incidents and have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

