Anti-Israel activist announces local council run ... for Palestine?

Notorious anti-Israel activist and burger chain boss Hash Tayeh has thrown his hat into the ring for the upcoming Merri-bek City Council election.

Tayeh, who is running as an independent candidate, claims he will bring about 'meaningful change' through his campaign, however his decision to run for a local council in Australia on a platform concentrated on issues abroad has raised eyebrows.

“Through the injustices I’ve experienced over the past 10 months, I’ve realised that simply sitting back and asking ‘why me?’ won’t lead to change. Instead, we must stand up and take action, stepping into roles where we can genuinely make a difference, striving for equality and bringing about real, positive change,” he said.

“There has been an overwhelming amount of support, more than I anticipated. I hope this gives others confidence to step up and run in their local councils.”

After 9 months of eye-opening experiences, I’ve come to understand just how corrupt, unfair, and biased our system can be. Running for council was never on my radar, but I feel compelled to step up and represent the people with truth, integrity, and… pic.twitter.com/0pjllzUJwd — Hash Tayeh (@HashTayeh) August 14, 2024

Tayeh has yet to outline his specific policies or confirm whether he will align with other candidates, his eligibility to run stems from owning a business within the municipality, despite not residing there.

Tayeh’s candidacy comes in the wake of a turbulent year, including an arson attack on his Burgertory store in Caulfield, which he falsely blamed on the Jewish community, and a subsequent police inquiry into alleged antisemitic remarks made during a pro-Palestine protest in Melbourne. No charges have been laid against him.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, Tayeh expressed his determination to be part of the system and effect 'change from within,' stating: