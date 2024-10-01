Antisemitic outbursts keep happening in Toronto

By Rebel News LIVESTREAM Join the REBEL ROUNDUP livestream, Friday at 1 p.m. E.T. | 11 a.m. M.T. Sign Up

Two vile incidents of antisemitism in Toronto were circulating on social media recently. In one incident, a man was filmed telling police how “Hitler didn't finish the job.” In another, anti-Israel protesters accosting a couple walking down the street.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host Sheila Gunn Reid looked at how these occurrences are becoming the norm in Canada's largest city — all while our supposed leaders turn a blind eye.

“Jews can't walk down the streets of Toronto now,” Sheila said. “That's a pogrom. Where are we, is like 1938 Poland? What am I looking at there? This is crazy, and [Mayor] Olivia Chow isn't going to say a damn thing.”

“She's the mayor who won't shut up about racism. Maybe she's too busy dancing in next to nothing at some sort of cultural event, as she tends to do. What an embarrassment. What is wrong with the leaders of this country?”

New Rebel Roundup livestreams air every Monday and Friday at 1 p.m. ET (11 a.m. MT).