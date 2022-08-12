ArriveCAN horror story: $5,000 fine and COVID camp internment threats

E-transfer (Canada):

Recently, more and more people are becoming victims of the ArriveCAN application. This very inefficient app, which contributes to the chaos in airports such as Montreal Pierre-Eliott Trudeau and Toronto Pearson, was initially intended to be a temporary help with vaccination coverage in pandemic times and has now been made permanent.

ArriveCAN has been a nightmare for many Canadians, especially for those who do not have a smartphone. In this report, a Canadian named Simone tells us about the horror she experienced when she decided to return to Canada after having left for Mexico several months earlier. She had planned her return trip and took her PCR test as required by Canadian customs for unvaccinated travellers.

Unfortunately, not only was her test refused by public health officials but she was fined over $5,000 for not meeting the requirements to return to Canada. Simone was even threatened with internment in one of the Canadian COVID camps if she could not present the officials with a compliant quarantine plan. Here is her full story.