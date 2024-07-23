Australian woman gang-raped by African men in Paris days before Olympics

By Avi Yemini Sign up for Rebel News Australia! Get updates on Rebel News coverage in Australia delivered straight to your inbox so you never miss a story! Sign Up E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

An Australian woman was allegedly gang-raped in Paris just days before the city is set to host the Olympic Games. The 25-year-old, who had planned to return home the following day, reported the assault to police after she was found disoriented and in distress early Saturday morning.

According to the woman, she was attacked by five men described as "of African appearance" after seeking refuge in a kebab shop near the Moulin Rouge. She was found with her dress inside out and her underwear in hand, and her mobile phone was reportedly stolen.

🚨 Shocking news coming out of Paris that should serve as a serious warning



Full story: https://t.co/4QqHzWWkNR pic.twitter.com/Ldhp8kDCYc — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) July 23, 2024

She was transported to Bichat hospital by the owners of the Dounia kebab shop, who had called the authorities. The area, known for its vibrant arts scene and nightlife, also features a red light district with a lap dancing club and a sex shop.

The woman was in Paris for the Fête de la Musique festival and, although she has described the ordeal, she could not provide specific details about the location or circumstances of the attack.

With the Olympics approaching, Parisian police are in crisis mode keen to prevent fear among tourists. They are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify the alleged attackers, described as young men of African appearance.

The Paris Prosecutor's Office has launched an investigation into the alleged gang rape, which occurred on the night of July 19-20. The Alliance Paris Police Union has pledged to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible.

RELATED: Paris neighbourhood unrecognizable after mass immigration: After grappling with massive immigration in France, some areas in Paris have undergone significant cultural changes.

In preparation for the Olympics, Paris had reportedly implemented a comprehensive security operation, including metal barriers along the Seine and an increased police and military presence.

This "belt of steel" aims to protect the city during the Games, with additional measures in place to control access.