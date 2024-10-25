WATCH: Go Blue or Stay True? Texans react to 'CRAZY' leftist prediction
Avi Yemini tours across Texas to ask residents who they think will win the U.S. election and whether the state might flip to the Democrats.
We took to the streets of Texas to speak directly to average Americans, cutting through the noise of mainstream media coverage. Could traditionally Republican Texas flip to the Democrats?
We hear about a lot in the media about a 'Blue Wave' crashing into states like Texas but wanted to hear what the people who live here think about what's happening in their backyard.
"No chance," said one man when asked if Texas might go blue. "We got Greg Abbott as a governor. We ain’t going nowhere." Another woman agreed, stating, “For the past 70 years, it’s been Republican.” For her, the idea of a flip seemed out of reach: "I don’t think they’re delusional, I think they’re hopeful."
The economy emerged as a key factor for many Texans. One local mentioned the rising cost of living under the Biden administration, saying, “Money going up, everything’s expensive now.” Another echoed this, declaring their support for Trump because he “was a good businessman.” The overarching view seemed clear: many believed Trump’s economic policies would fare better in the state, despite personal opinions of him.
In Waco, we encountered more vocal Trump supporters. When asked if they believed in the possibility of a Democrat victory, one man scoffed, “No, hell no!” Others were quick to back up the sentiment, with another stating, “God, family, and country first. We’re gonna rock the vote for the Republican Party.”
The issue of immigration, and particularly Trump’s stance on deporting illegal immigrants, also surfaced. Some progressives claimed that mass deportations could cripple Texas’ economy, which they say relies heavily on immigrant labour. Yet, this argument found little traction with Waco locals. “I do not believe that,” said one resident, while another labelled such claims “ignorance.”
Back in San Antonio, it was a battle to find real Texans, with tourists and visitors seemingly everywhere. Further inland, we encountered many locals who affirmed that Texas would remain firmly in the red. As one Waco resident confidently remarked, “The cities might lean blue, but the rest of the state will stay red.”
Though a few participants acknowledged a slim chance of the state turning Democrat due to an influx of people from liberal states like California, the consensus was overwhelmingly Republican.
"Austin will stay blue, but the rest of Texas? No way," said one. Another reflected, "I think it's going to be close, but I don't think it's going to happen."
It was clear that many in the Lone Star State were preparing for another Trump victory, despite the challenges of a changing demographic landscape.
