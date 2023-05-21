AVO issued as non-binary influencer continues to spiral out of control

Deni Todorovic, prominent non-binary advocate and fashion stylist, has been issued a restraining order at the request of his former partner, Mitchell Latham.

Police initiated the Apprehended Violence Order (AVO), and Todorovic is expected to appear at Newtown Local Court on Monday under his full name, Ratko Denis Todorovic. The AVO resulted from an incident allegedly occurring last Thursday.

Earlier this year, the pair declared their romantic involvement during an Instagram video, part of the Mardi Gras celebrations in March.

In a post in April, Todorovic stated his choice to keep their relationship relatively private on social media. "You have been some of the best 5 weeks of love, I have had the honour of experiencing in my 35 short laps around the sun. Here’s to another 5 weeks, months, days, hours, years, decades, life times," wrote Todorovic.

The AVO follows a week of distressing posts by Todorovic on social media, coinciding with his travel to Sydney for Afterpay Australia Fashion Week.

Todorovic made headlines with several posts concerning brand disputes with Bonds and Seafolly, in addition to allegedly flashing his genitals at journalists while attending the fashion week.

Earlier, Todorovic had drawn attention due to a conflict with Virgin Airlines over a $100 excess baggage surcharge, which they refused to pay. Todorovic accused the airline of "homophobic and racist" behaviour, and made a controversial statement against Jetstar upon his arrival at AAFW.

Subsequently, Todorovic was refused entry at Nadia Bartel’s Henne fashion show.

This series of events has sparked concern among Todorovic's friends and family for his mental wellbeing.

The family of the 34-year-old non-binary influencer reassured followers on Todorovic's Instagram account last Friday, stating that Todorovic was "safe and in good hands". As we await further information, the situation highlights the importance of mental health awareness and support, particularly in the public sphere.