Barbecue Rebellion Day 4: Adamson BBQ boarded shut, heavy police presence on scene

Black Friday was a Bleak Friday at rebellious restaurant Adamson Barbecue in Etobicoke.

The day before, Toronto Mayor John Tory sent in all the king’s horses and all the king’s men to quell the Great Canadian Barbecue Rebellion. And restaurant owner Adam Skelly was arrested, handcuffed and jailed for having the utter temerity to commit the crime of opening his business.

But while Skelly lingered in a cell awaiting his bail hearing, more than 100 demonstrators still ventured out to the now-shuttered Adamson Barbecue to show their support.

And what a scene they encountered! A temporary fence had been erected by the Toronto Police Service as about 50 police officers stood by guarding the shuttered diner.

Alas, the barbecuing went on nevertheless. It wasn’t Skelly’s famous brisket that was being grilled, but a small barbecue was serving up hot dogs and sausages to the assembled supporters in an effort to raise funds and awareness for Skelly.

Still, in the final analysis, the heavy-handed quashing of the Great Canadian Barbecue Rebellion was surely all about Mayor Tory and Toronto Public Health head-honcho Dr. Eileen (“Cruella”) de Villa making an example of a restaurateur who’s only crime was trying to make a living.

What a disgrace! It was a shamefully embarrassing day in Toronto’s history.

A note to Premier Doug Ford: Once you're done shovelling cherry cheesecake down your throat, can you kindly tell us whatever happened to those 2018 election campaign slogans of, “Ontario: Open for Business” and “For the People”?

Ah, never mind.