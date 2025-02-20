Conservative candidate's vehicle torched after calling out church burnings

Just hours after a Rebel News interview featuring her publicly speaking out about the surge of unprosecuted church arsons in Canada was widely shared, former BC MLA and Conservative Party of BC delegate hopeful Gwen O’Mahony’s vehicle was deliberately set on fire.

Coincidence, or connected?

In that interview, O’Mahony, along with fellow delegate hopefuls Bryony Dixon and Karin Litzcke, outlined their proposed resolutions for the upcoming Conservative Party of BC’s annual general meeting (AGM) in Nanaimo.

O’Mahony’s resolution specifically called attention to the widespread and unprosecuted arson attacks on churches across B.C. and Canada, many of which have disproportionately increased since the false 2021 claim that the remains of 215 children had been discovered in unmarked graves at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.

Her resolution proposed that a future Conservative government establish a task force to investigate these anti-Christian hate crimes and create a fund to restore both the heritage and functional components of the burned churches.

That very night, O’Mahony’s vehicle, a Fiat 500, was set ablaze before Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded and extinguished the flames.

“Had that fire, which was heading towards my gas cap and underneath my gas tank, not been put out as quickly as it was, that car could have exploded and somebody could have been injured or, God forbid, killed,” O’Mahony told Rebel News.

Despite the violent and targeted nature of the attack, O’Mahony remains undeterred in her efforts to shed light on the church burnings that are ignored by politicians, largely unaddressed by law enforcement, and underreported by mainstream media.

“I want to send a really strong message that this isn't going to shut me up if somebody was intending to do that,” she said. “If they were watching me on my social media feed, if they watched the Rebel News interview or any other interview I have done, you're going to get the opposite effect if you think that you can intimidate me.”

BC Conservative Leader John Rustad condemned the arson in a public statement on X.

“I am so deeply angered to hear about this arson attack,” Rustad wrote before thanking O’Mahony for the work she’s done “to highlight hate crimes that occurred against Christians when churches were burnt down all across BC & Canada.”

“I’m proud of BC Conservatives like Gwen who refuse to be intimidated!”



In a follow-up post, Rustad reinforced his support for O’Mahony, writing, “If there’s one thing I know, it’s that Gwen O’Mahony won’t be intimidated or back down because of radical leftists.”

Nanaimo RCMP has launched an investigation into what they call a “suspicious vehicle fire” and is asking anyone who was parked near the Dufferin Crescent and Summerhill Place intersection between 9 and 9:30 p.m. on February 11 to review their dash camera footage and report any suspicious activity to their non-emergency line at (250) 754-2345.

All three women featured in the Rebel News interview, O’Mahony, Dixon, and Litzcke, have since been accepted as delegates for the B.C. Conservatives.