BC United loses promising candidate to Conservative Party of BC

The Canadian Press / Chad Hipolito and The Conservative Party of BC

The small exodus from the BC United to the Conservative Party of BC continues just four months before citizens will head to the polls for British Columbia’s 43rd general election.

Today, Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad announced that former BC United candidate Chris Moore is his party’s newest candidate.

BREAKING: Former B.C. United candidate Chris Moore defects to run with Conservative Party of B.C. pic.twitter.com/LoYLdA4SoK — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) June 19, 2024

"Chris has an outstanding record of service to this community and will be a strong advocate for the people of Powell River-Sunshine Coast," stated Rustad during a press conference outside the legislature.

“We’re very pleased to have Chris come over and join us to be a part of the team and to run and represent the Conservative Party of British Columbia,” he added.

Former Sechelt Councillor Chris Moore joins the Conservative movement in British Columbia! #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/0glavwmN71 — Conservative Party of BC (@Conservative_BC) June 19, 2024

In January, BC United announced their excitement over Moore, a realtor, entrepreneur, and former Sechelt district councillor, being their candidate for Powell River-Sunshine Coast.

The party referred to Moore as a “strong candidate” with “remarkable achievements,” including receiving the 2009 Canadian Housing and Renewal Association's Graham Emslie Award for his contributions as a community builder.

Moore’s defection to the CPBC adds to a series of blows BC United has been facing after ousting John Rustad from its party in 2022.

Since Rustad became the CPBC’s leader early last year, the rising party has gained official party status, welcomed three former BC United MLAs who crossed the floor, and has been dominating over BC United in the election polls.

The CPBC has officially announced 68 candidates and has pledged to run candidates in all 93 ridings.