'Beijing is looking for a fight': Gordon G. Chang on China's aggression
'We can't say that Xi Jinping has decided to go to war; but what we can say, is that Xi Jinping has made the decision to risk war,' author Gordon G. Chang told The Ezra Levant Show.
A dispute has arisen between China and the Philippines over a collision between two coast guard ships. The tensions are nothing new for China under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, who has taken a more aggressive approach in recent years as the Chinese Communist Party attempts to assert itself on an international stage.
On Monday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, author Gordon G. Chang joined the show to break down China's hostile actions towards its neighbours in the South China Sea.
Explaining how China has acted aggressively towards numerous nations, Gordon told Ezra that while President Xi hasn't explicitly decided to wage war, he has absolutely risked sparking a war during numerous recent international incidents:
It's not just the Philippines, although it's primarily the Philippines in the last month. But, of course, against Taiwan, and against Japan. So we're talking about South China Sea, East China Sea, Taiwan Strait.
And that means that Beijing is just looking for a fight. We can't say that Xi Jinping has decided to go to war; but what we can say, is that Xi Jinping has made the decision to risk war.
Because today, on June 17, and on many other days, he has, in fact, risked war.
