Biden exceeded our low expectations of his first press conference: Joel Pollak

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak discussed Joe Biden's first press conference.

Here's a bit of what Joel had to say:

“I have to say it was unimpressive. I don't think that he inspired a lot of confidence in his leadership. He was rambling at times, he went off on tangents, he was brittle, irritable, he doesn't like questions and never has. And he said a lot of things that were simply untrue.

“He claimed that Trump never stood up to China on human rights, for example, which is complete nonsense. If anything it's the reverse. Joe Biden was pushing for China's inclusion in the WTO regardless of its human rights record. He has family business interests in China and all that.

“So I don't think it was good on substance. He exceeded expectations only in that expectations for Joe Biden are so low.”