“Biden is actually appeasing the Russians” | Joel Pollak on US-Russia summit

Following the recent G7 meeting, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a summit of their own in Geneva, Switzerland. The results from that meeting saw the Russian president walk away with almost everything he could have hoped for: no response to cyberattacks, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, no American pushback on Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak was the guest on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, where he joined Ezra to share his thoughts on the Biden-Putin summit and how differently the media portrayed this meeting in contrast to former president Donald Trump's 2017 Helsinki, Finland meeting with Putin.

Speaking about how Democrats routinely criticized Trump for his supposed “collusion” with Russia, Joel said:

This idea that Democrats have Trump was somehow a puppet of Putin had nothing to do with reality and everything to do with their excuses for losing the 2016 election. Any time Trump was simply cordial to Vladimir Putin, the Democrats portrayed it as some betrayal of national security. Yet not only was Joe Biden more than cordial to Putin in their summit in Geneva last week, he gave the man an entire summit. I mean, the G7 that's just seven leaders from a bunch of nations, but Putin got a very special meeting all to himself and he got it before Biden met with the president of Ukraine.

