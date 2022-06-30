Biden vows to nationalize abortion law, proposes repeal of Senate filibuster

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

President Joe Biden has vowed to nationalize abortion into U.S. federal law, and even gone so far as to propose the suspension of the Senate filibuster rule.

Biden made his remarks on Thursday in front of an audience of journalists in Madrid, Spain, where he and other heads of NATO gathered to meet for the defense alliance’s annual meeting.

“We have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that,” said Biden at the press conference. “And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action.”

BREAKING: Joe Biden calls for eliminating the filibuster to codify Roe v. Wade



pic.twitter.com/PVih8qG2jJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 30, 2022

Biden’s remarks come days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 landmark decision that offered constitutional protections for abortion. The repeal of the long-standing legislation prompted several Democrat states to push for the removal of term limits on abortion, while Republican states took it as a green light to impose tighter restrictions on elective abortions.

“It is a mistake, in my view, for the Supreme Court to do what it did,” Biden stated. “I feel extremely strongly that I’m going to do everything in my power, which I legally can do in terms of executive orders, as well as push the Congress and the public.”

Biden’s remarks may ring hollow in the minds of voters as any decisions made in regard to the filibuster require passage through the Senate, where it would need a 60 vote minimum to pass legislation.

Biden’s position on the repeal of the filibuster flies in the face of his 2005 position, when he described the elimination of the filibuster as “arrogance of power,” and a “fundamental power grab by the majority party.”

In 2005, Joe Biden said eliminating the filibuster would be an “arrogance of power” and a “fundamental power grab by the majority party.”pic.twitter.com/qntrNuaQuN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2022

Efforts by Senate Democrats to strengthen federal abortion law have struggled to make it through the Senate due to the filibuster rule in recent months.

The largest drive to enshrine abortion in federal law, the Woman’s Health Protection Act failed by a 46-48 margin in February, and then by a 49-51 margin in May, the Daily Wire reported.