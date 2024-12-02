Big rig busted carrying $40M worth of cocaine: police

State police in Illinois say they arrested two Canadian residents and seized more than 1,100 pounds of cocaine after stopping a semi-trailer near the Iowa-Illinois border.

Authorities say the value of the bust is estimated at $40 million.

Vanshpreet Singh, 27, and Manpreet Singh, 36, both of Ontario, were arrested by Illinois State Police, NBC Chicago reports. Police observed “numerous indicators of criminal activity” before performing a search on the trailer.

The bust is among a number of high-profile seizures by police involving Canadians and the border with the United States.

On November 4, a Canadian trucker was stopped at the border with $16.5 million in cocaine, the Toronto Sun reported.

That incident was one of many cited by the outlet, including an August arrest of a trucker transporting 266 pounds of cocaine and a September arrest in Indiana of another 300 pounds of the drug, along with three other occurrences.

Rebel News previously reported how the RCMP warned of organized crime smuggling drugs across the border amid concerns over fentanyl now being produced in Canada.

The issue has been of importance to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who threatened both Canada and Mexico with a 25% tariff on all goods should the border not be secured. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Trump at Mar-a-lago on Friday, a meeting the president-elect described as “very productive.”

Vanshpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh are now being held in Henry County Jail pending a pre-trial hearing, authorities say.