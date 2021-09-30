Bill Fehr of JW Foods: Still standing strong for freedom

You may recall our previous videos featuring Bill Fehr, co-owner of J&W Foods in Toronto’s east end. Bill is passionate and well-spoken when it comes to decrying the economic lockdowns and mask mandates that are doing more harm than good.

As well, Bill has taken a rebel stance when it comes to those patrons that would like to shop in his superb food store. Which is to say, the policy is “no mask, no problem.” (These days, the policy has evolved into “no vax, no problem.”)

Indeed, freedom of choice as opposed to COVID-Karen tyranny is embraced at J&W Foods; little wonder there’s a copy of the Charter of Rights displayed in the store’s window (perhaps our elected officials should read that document, one of these days).

If anything, Bill is charismatic when it comes to standing up for our various freedoms that are under attack on a daily basis. In fact, many viewers have suggested Bill should have his own show on Rebel News (alas, Bill is far too busy at his store these days — thanks to his pro-freedom policy, consumers are voting with their wallets, and J&W Foods has never been busier).

But recently, Bill had to be hospitalized. And that got the social media rumour mill churning big time. Various odious online trolls were rejoicing over Bill’s health scare, stating it was so joyfully ironic that Fehr the Freedom Fighter had come down with COVID-19. Except for one thing: Bill was NOT hospitalized for COVID, but rather, for a severe case of pneumonia. (And really, who are these anonymous cowards who take pleasure in someone’s suffering in the first place?)

We recently dropped by Bill’s store to get an update on his health and his business. And when it comes to the online trolls and COVID-Karens, we are ever so sorry to report: Bill Fehr is as feisty as ever.