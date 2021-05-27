Billionaire Peter Thiel backs Rumble to compete with YouTube | Allum Bokhari with Ezra Levant

Rebel viewers should be familiar with the video streaming platform Rumble. It's grown in popularity since YouTube began curtailing what can/can't be said on its site, picking and choosing which content it boosts for viewers to see, selecting search terms to blacklist.

Now, the Toronto-based startup has received a big-money backer: billionaire Peter Thiel.

Breitbart tech editor Allum Bokhari joined Ezra Levant to discuss this potentially game-changing investment on yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. Responding to Ezra's suggestion that Thiel views Rumble as the primary competitor to YouTube, Allum told Ezra that:

Peter Thiel is making a lot of political donations at the moment, in addition to this donation to an alternative tech platform, which is fighting censorship. He's also donating to Blake Masters, his deputy, who is rumoured to be considering a senate run in Arizona, to J.D. Vance, the author who's probably running for the senate in Ohio. So Thiel seems to be taking a more active role in fighting against the woke culture that's taking over America — and that took over Silicon Valley.

