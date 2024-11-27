Boissonnault's firm suspended from federal contracts amid fraud investigations

Global Health Imports Corporation (GHI), a medical supply company co-founded by Liberal MP and former minister Randy Boissonnault, has been barred from participating in federal procurement for 90 days. Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) announced Tuesday that the suspension, effective November 22, follows mounting scrutiny of the Alberta MP’s ties to the company and multiple fraud investigations in Alberta.

The decision comes amid allegations that Boissonnault remained involved in GHI’s operations after his re-election and revelations that the firm falsely claimed to be fully “Indigenous owned” while bidding on federal contracts.

In a statement, PSPC clarified, “The suspension will last for a period of 90 days and may be extended as necessary until a final decision regarding the supplier's status under the Ineligibility and Suspension Policy is rendered.”

Elections Canada, which had awarded GHI one active contract through a competitive process, confirmed that no payments have been made, and a stop-work order was issued on November 20. PSPC emphasized that the procurement process did not involve an Indigenous set-aside requirement.

On November 20, Boissonnault resigned from his cabinet position, a move the Prime Minister’s Office framed as necessary for him to “focus on clearing the allegations made against him.”

The MP for Edmonton-Centre, the lone Liberal MP from Alberta, apologized for inconsistencies regarding his long-time claims of Indigenous ancestry.

Boissonnault has stated that he severed ties with GHI and his former business partner, Stephen Anderson, prior to his cabinet appointment. Text message evidence obtained by Conservatives suggests Boissonnault remained involved in the day-to-day operations of GHI well after joining the Liberal caucus.

The mailing address of GHI is shared with a woman twice implicated in drug trafficking, inspiring the moniker of “Cocaine Randy”.