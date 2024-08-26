Border agency admits ‘failure’ in curbing gun smugglers

Canada’s border agency spends millions annually to monitor contraband without any evidence it curtailed cross-border gun smuggling. Seizures were few and far between, said the agency.

“Numerous data issues prevented an assessment of program effectiveness,” wrote auditors. “When data was available it was often incomplete, under-reported or misreported, a challenge that affects the program.”

The Agency’s Intelligence Collection and Analysis Program typically costs $87.9 million a year, reported Blacklock’s Reporter. “The program supports the Government of Canada’s commitment to provide greater security,” said the censored report Evaluation Of The Intelligence Collection And Analysis Program.

In an inquiry of the ministry, the RCMP said it had 2,123 blacklisted firearms. About a fifth (412) were confiscated for public safety reasons, with criminal investigations leading to 690 additional seizures.

The Department of Public Safety could not disclose how many firearms were seized for public safety reasons or investigations involving cross-border smugglers. For context: more than 14 million shipments of commercial goods cross the border annually, according to official estimates.

Peel Regional Police: "Nearly all of the firearms that are used in carjackings and home invasions are illegal firearms that are illegally smuggled through the US."

The program’s recordkeeping was so haphazard that auditors were “not able to determine the effectiveness of the program at addressing internal conspiracies and national security issues or combating contraband issues, notably firearms,” said Evaluation.

“While there was general consensus from various stakeholders that program activities lead to the disruption of criminal activities there is currently no way to measure the extent to which this takes place nor its impact,” it said.

Rebel News attempted to contact stakeholders on solutions to curb cross-border smuggling but did not hear back at publication.

The Customs and Immigration Union in 2022 testimony at the Commons Public Safety Committee said there was “almost a zero percent chance” of intercepting firearms smuggled in railway freight cars.

“There is almost a zero percent chance that any illegal weapons entering the country via rail will ever be found,” testified Mark Weber, national union president. “The latitude given to rail carriers we find is far and above anything that is given to … trucking, air.“

“The Canada Border Services Agency has not forced rail carriers to provide rail inspection facilities at the first point of arrival, this despite their legal ability to do so,” said Weber. Rail inspections at border crossings “are virtually non-existent,” he said. “Canada has almost zero examination capabilities directly at the border.”

Cabinet in a 2022 Inquiry Of Ministry tabled in the Commons confirmed Customs agents did not seize any contraband by rail for three years, from 2018 to 2021.