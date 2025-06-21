Breaking: Elections BC now admits voting irregularities in Surrey riding narrowly won by NDP

A shocking admission from Elections BC has added fuel to the already-smouldering controversy over alleged voter coercion and irregularities in Surrey-Guildford. On the eve of the 2024 provincial election, Conservative candidate Honveer Randhawa won the riding, only to later lose it by a mere 22 votes, after a judicial recount, to the NDP's Garry Begg.

After Randhawa, a family lawyer, and his team began investigating suspicions regarding voting patterns, they claimed to have uncovered voting irregularities, including out-of-riding voters and alleged voter coercion of residents living at Surrey's Argyll Lodge Care Home.

After facing multiple roadblocks from to accessing information from Elctions BC to aid in his investigation into the important matter, Randhawa and his lawyer filed a legal petition seeking to have the results of the riding overturned.

Now, in an interview with Rebel News, Randhawa discusses new evidence supporting his allegations. He filed to amend the petition on June 17 to include said evidence.

On June 19th, Elections BC filed a response to Randhawa's petition, which confirmed a violation wherein mail-in ballots were coordinated from a single computer and contact information, sent to residents of the private care home at the center of Randhawa's allegations, and that key protocols under the Election Act were not followed.

All 22 ballot requests used the same email address and phone number. Three ballots were ultimately rejected due to errors, but the remaining 19 were counted. Yet Elections BC admits that it failed to confirm that the individual requesting the ballots was legally authorized to assist voters in accordance with the Elections Act.

"This is insane," Randhawa said in frustration over Elections B.C. admitting to such a violation now after his team's efforts to get to the truth and after a judicial recount.

"When they knew a candidate is trying to seek information to bring an application within 30 days to have an election invalidated they do not provide this information," he explained.

The documents go further, confirming that not a single one of the 22 certification envelopes identified who, if anyone, assisted the voters, another required step under the Election Act.

According to Mr. Randhawa, his team has also confirmed at least 14 votes during that ridings election were placed by citizens who do not reside within the Surrey-Guildford riding.

A hearing on the amended petition has been scheduled for September. If the judge finds that 22 or more ballots were improperly cast or counted, the Surrey-Guildford election could be overturned, thus triggering a byelection.