BREAKING: Pastor ARRESTED AGAIN for lawfully exercising in Sydney

Pastor Victor Tey has been arrested again while exercising in Hyde Park, Sydney.

The Christian community leader was previously arrested and charged for doing the exact same thing during Sydney's first Covid lockdown. Only, thanks to your generosity at FightTheFines.com.au, we managed to have that case dismissed.

NSW police obviously haven't learnt their lesson, so I'm going to ask you again to donate what you can at FighTheFines.com.au so we can help the pastor beat these charges too.

Watch and share what just happened to this brave Australian.

It's unbelievable how NSW has turned into a police state so quickly. Make sure to share this video far and wide to show the world, and then head over to FightTheFines.com.au to help us fund the brave pastor's legal battle ahead.