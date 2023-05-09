BREAKING: Tucker Carlson announces his new show, published on Twitter

Twitter

Tucker Carlson is back, and he'll be posting his show exclusively on Elon Musk's Twitter.

Just days after parting ways with Fox News under a cloud of behind-the-scenes controversy and speculation, Carlson posted a video on Twitter breaking his silence and hinting at future plans.

Posting on Tuesday, Tucker Carlson announced that he is bringing his show exclusively to Twitter.

"You often hear people say the news is full of lies. But most of the time that's not exactly right. Much of what you see on television or read in the New York Times is in fact true in the literal sense. It could pass one of the media's own 'fact checks.' Lawyers would be willing to sign off on it, in fact they may have. But that doesn't make it true. It's not true. At the most basic level the news you consume is a lie. A lie of the stealthiest and most insidious kind," Carlson began.

"Facts have been withheld on purpose along with proportion and perspective. You are being manipulated," he continued, before explaining how lies are told through omission.

"You can't have a free society if people aren't allowed to say what they think is true," said Carlson. "Speech is the fundamental prerequisite for democracy."

"Amazingly, as of tonight there aren't many platforms left that allow free speech. The last big one remaining in the world — the only one — is Twitter, where we are now," said Carlson.

"Twitter has long served as the place where our national conversation incubates and develops. Twitter is not a partisan site. Everybody is allowed here. And we think that's a good thing. And yet for the most part the news that you see analyzed on Twitter comes from media organizations that are themselves thinly disguised propaganda outlets."

"You see it on cable news, you talk about it on Twitter. The result may feel like a debate but actually the gatekeepers are still in charge. We think that's a bad system. We know exactly how it works and we're sick of it," he added.

"Starting soon we will be bringing a new version of the show we've been doing for the last six and a half years to Twitter," Carlson announced. "We'll be bringing some other things too, which we'll tell you about. But for now we're just grateful to be here."

"Free speech is the main right that you have. Without it, you have no others," he concluded. "See you soon."