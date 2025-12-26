Brett Wilson 'cynical' on Alberta separatism, hopeful for 'better deal' within Canada

On Tuesday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra was joined by prominent Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and self-described “Alberta enthusiast” Brett Wilson to debate the future of Alberta separatism.

For about a decade, Alberta separatism has been hotter, according to pollsters, than Quebec separatism. With the surprise defeat of Pierre Poilievre, even greater despondency has grown in the West over the future of Canada, and Ezra fears that another broken pipeline promise may cause Western separatism to boil over.

“If this pipeline doesn’t get built, I think a lot of Albertans are going to say, ‘We’ve seen this movie before, we know how it ends, we’re out of here,’” said Ezra.

Wilson makes the point that Alberta cannot meaningfully be separated from Canada, as with a fence or moat, and that the only separation that could ever occur is through a long and possibly deleterious process of paperwork that may leave Alberta worse off than before.

“The paperwork will be laborious and probably undermine our province in a way we don’t even fathom,” said Wilson. “The separatists in Alberta believe that they’ve got ultimate control over the whole process.”

“I’m cynical on separation,” he concluded, “but I’m very pro a brand new deal.”