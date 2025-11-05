Budget 2025: CBC receives $150M boost in funding

Tuesday's federal budget included a $150 million funding increase for CBC/Radio-Canada to enhance its public service mandate.

Canada is contemplating involvement with Eurovision, though details are scarce. A Department of Finance Canada spokesperson stated, “Further details will be announced in due course,” following the November 4 budget announcement.

A statement from the broadcaster justified the funding boost as an investment to bolster its strategy of strengthening the Canadian media ecosystem, producing Canadian stories, and fostering community partnerships.

“This is an important investment for Canadians. It will strengthen the programs and services they receive, including reliable news and information from every corner of the country, with benefits to the Canadian cultural sector,” said Marie-Philippe Bouchard, President and CEO, CBC/Radio-Canada.

Trudeau's 'illegitimate' gov't wants to bolster CBC funding with no mandate



To put things into perspective, a $2.4 billion handout would cover the annual grocery bill for 150,000 Canadian families.



The illegitimate Trudeau government is promising billions more to its friends at…

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) members, usually public broadcasters, pick Eurovision participants. Canada is not an EBU member, unlike non-European participants Israel and Australia. Non-EBU, non-European nations need a special invitation to partake.

Canada hasn't officially competed in the Eurovision Song Contest, but Canadians have participated for other nations. Céline Dion famously won in 1988, representing Switzerland with her French song “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.”

The next contest is in Vienna, Austria, in May 2026.

Conservative MP Andrew Lawton criticized the federal budget on X, stating, “Can't afford groceries? Don't worry — the Liberal budget is exploring participation by CBC in Eurovision.”

The budget also allocates $400 million to boost Canada's creative industries and support Canadian talent globally.

Pierre Poilievre reiterates his promise to halt taxpayer funding to the CBC:



"We're going to defund the CBC and let Canadians enjoy it as a non-profit, self-funded organization," he says.

The Department of Canadian Heritage refused to disclose a memo on CBC funding until next year. The memo, sent to Minister Steven Guilbeault on May 30, eight weeks after Prime Minister Mark Carney pledged record CBC funding, stated, “Canadians rely on CBC… to keep up with what’s happening.”

The department justified the delay due to a “large number of records” request, meaning the document won't be available until sometime in 2026.

Former heritage minister Pascale St-Onge proposed increasing CBC funding from $1.4 billion to $2.5 billion annually, citing the need for “our own tools of communication.”

Despite controversy over executive bonuses after mass layoffs, a 2024 Canadian Heritage report recommended increasing the CBC's funding. The broadcaster's annual parliamentary grant has risen from $1 billion to $1.4 billion in the last decade under the Liberals' leadership.

CBC now 'fully weaponized' following Carney Liberals' election victory:



Mark Carney has promised to give the CBC a $150 million boost in funding, citing the need to preserve Canadian culture and sovereignty.



On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest…

During the election, Prime Minister Mark Carney promised a $150 million statutory funding boost for CBC, calling it “the most important of Canadian institutions” and deeming budget cuts “an attack on our… identity.”

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's call to cut CBC subsidies was dismissed by Canadian Heritage, which then formed an advisory panel of federal funding recipients to back an expanded CBC mandate.

In 2023, Pierre Poilievre criticized the CBC, calling it a “biased Liberal propaganda arm.” He expressed support for cutting its English-language TV programming, arguing that Canada needs a neutral and independent media that allows citizens to form their own opinions without government-influenced messaging.