Build Pipelines, Save Steel Jobs: Ezra Levant reports from Algoma Steel
Ezra Levant travels to Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, with the Rebel News billboard truck to hear what steelworkers think of a plan to build a new Canadian pipeline using made-in-Canada steel.
While the federal Liberals, first under Justin Trudeau and now under Mark Carney, and Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government throw half-a-billion tax dollars at Algoma Steel and hope Donald Trump changes his mind, our Rebel News billboard truck travelled nine hours north of Toronto with a simpler, more permanent solution.
Build Canadian pipelines and buy the steel right here in Canada.
President Trump just doubled U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel from 25% to 50%. The result? Algoma Steel — the heartbeat of Sault Ste. Marie — announced 1,000 layoffs, nearly half its workforce.
Subsidies don't create lasting demand. The handouts disappear the moment the next election is over.
Pipelines, on the other hand, need roughly $1 billion worth of steel each — steel that Trump can't touch with tariffs because the project would be 100% Canadian.
So, with this in mind, we took the Rebel News billboard truck to Algoma Steel and “The Soo”, where we parked it right at the gates during a shift change and asked the workers what they thought of the idea.
They delivered the verdict: “That's a perfect idea,” “pipelines are made of steel. Algoma makes steel. It's a natural fit,” were some of the responses we got. “Go for it 100%. It'll help Alberta and the rest of the country” was another.
Out of the dozens of workers who stopped by to talk, only one disagreed — and even he admitted a pipeline would be good for jobs.
If we want to save these jobs for generations — not just until the next bailout — steelmakers need real customers. Not endless government cheques.
The workers agree. The math agrees. Only the politicians in Ottawa and Queen's Park, the same ones who killed Northern Gateway, Energy East and who cheered when Obama vetoed the Keystone XL, still pretend there's a better plan.
Ezra Levant
Rebel Commander
Ezra Levant is the founder and owner of Rebel News and the host of The Ezra Levant Show. He is the author of multiple best-selling books, including Ethical Oil, The Libranos, China Virus, and most recently, Trudeau's Secret Plan.