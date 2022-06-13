Buses of migrants from largest caravan yet arrive at Texas border

Twitter/﻿AliBradleyTV﻿

Buses containing migrants from the largest caravan yet to leave the southeastern Mexican city of Tapachula have arrived to Ciudad Acuña, which is located next to the U.S. border city of Del Río, Texas.

Reports from Real America’s Voice correspondent Auden Cabello, who was on location, and according to law enforcement officials, show that nine buses with a total of 400-500 migrants have arrived to the Mexican border town as of June 13, 2022.

After we reached out, Cabello told Rebel News that there were also some migrants that also arrived in Piedras Negras, another Mexican border town near Ciudad Acuña, where they are being held by Mexican immigration authorities.

This most recent caravan to leave Tapachula has been the largest one so far, with the crowd expected to swell to reach 15,000, including 3,000 children.

“This is the largest mass human migration I have seen in at least the past 10 years,” Luís Villagrán, an organizer of the caravan and director of the non-profit Center for Human Dignification, told The Guardian.

Residents and public officials in towns such as Eagle Pass, Texas have stated concerns over the increasing rates of migrants illegally crossing into the U.S. through their communities.

Maverick County Deputy Constable Frank Bowles recently spoke to Rebel News, where he shared his concerns over another potential increase due to migrants now being able to claim Title 8, giving them entry to the U.S. under manifestation of credible fear. His concerns stem from the personnel there already being overwhelmed with the high amounts of migrants arriving to the border.

