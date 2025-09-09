Cabinet imposed sanctions on Russia without proper enforcement

A federal report indicates that cabinet sanctioned Russia without ensuring adequate enforcement, according to Blacklock’s. It was announced by then-Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to honour "the remarkably brave people of Ukraine."

Auditors at the Department of Foreign Affairs noted challenges in enforcing thousands of sanctions against Russian individuals and groups, citing a lack of clarity in enforcement roles and insufficient means to implement the measures.

“The overall lack of a regulatory culture in addition to complex and unexpected responsibilities resulted in a sanctions regulatory program that was not fit for purpose,” said the Evaluation of Global Affairs Canada’s Sanctions Operations 2018 to 2024.

“The dramatic increase in sanctions highlighted the insufficient resources, lack of appropriate systems and an inadequate understanding of the expectations and requirements of a regulatory program across the department.”

Though historically the department had few regulatory functions, it became highly active in creating regulations following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

There were 14 employees assigned to enforce "65 rounds of sanctions" against thousands of Russian associates, noting that the "increasing and long-term workload … was not anticipated or adequately staffed."

On June 17, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced $4.3 billion in new defence support for Ukraine, including a $2.3 billion loan from frozen Russian assets. This follows the 2022 seizure of $381 billion from Russia by Canada and allies.

“We'll be working with our European and other allies for their contributions to provide the support and to be absolutely clear,” Carney said, noting their support will be “unwavering” until the war is over, mirroring Freeland’s previous remarks.

Deputy PM Chrystia Freeland speaks on how there's a lot to learn from the Ukraine war: "Ukraine is teaching all of us, again, the true strength of democracy." pic.twitter.com/L8MxYoac2r — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) January 18, 2023

In late October, Freeland announced support for Ukraine as part of a “collaborative” loan with allied states. “Whereby, using the frozen assets of the Russian central bank, we have come together to extend a $68 billion loan to Ukraine.”

Of that, Canada is providing $5 billion to Ukraine. Freeland, of Ukrainian descent, pledged continued aid for years. “We will be there until Ukraine wins the war,” she said in April 2023, declaring Ukraine's defence "vital to Canadian interests."

Freeland also claimed that "all Canadians are inspired by the remarkably brave people of Ukraine."

“Ukrainians have been fighting for their country, for their sovereignty and for the future of Ukraine,” Freeland said, noting “they have also been fighting our fight, the fight for democracy.”

PM Carney and Zelensky speak to the media, with Carney emphasizing the "importance of using maximum pressure against Russia" as he announces $2 billion in military assistance along with sanctions against Russian-affiliated individuals and entities.pic.twitter.com/32TXvS865C — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 17, 2025

Finance Canada recently censored Ukraine aid, concealed in a May 20 memo to Minister François-Philippe Champagne. It claimed Canada provides the "highest per capita financial support to Ukraine in the G7."

That follows a $2 billion increase in aid, raising the total from $20 billion to $22 billion. This additional funding is said to supply drones, ammunition, and armoured vehicles for NATO defence.