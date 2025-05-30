Calgary-based Brookfield firm seeks help from Carney: report

Two days after the Liberal election victory, executives from companies connected to the prime minister's former employer, Brookfield Asset Management, sought his assistance.

Thirty-eight oil and gas companies, including two owned by Brookfield, signed an April 30 letter to Prime Minister Carney urging faster resource development through eased regulations and quicker approvals.

Brandon Anderson, CEO of Brookfield's NorthRiver Midstream, contacted the prime minister directly, a first for him, federal records show.

A company spokesperson stated their open letter — encouraging government consideration in investment decisions — to the prime minister was their only communication, as first reported by the Investigative Journalism Foundation.

A PMO spokesperson declined to confirm receipt of the letter to Carney.

Just two days after the Liberals won the federal election, executives from companies linked to the new prime minister’s former employer, Brookfield Asset Management, began asking for his help. https://t.co/wfBaQD3pGf — Andy Lee (@RealAndyLeeShow) May 29, 2025

Carney was likely unreachable by Anderson through Brookfield channels, but anyone can contact a prime minister. Conflict of Interest Act experts debate whether such contact should be permissible.

A legal loophole allows the prime minister to be the final arbiter in his own ethics investigations regarding Brookfield ties. The ethics commissioner's power is limited to reporting violations, with only minor administrative penalties possible.

One expert told IJF that the stakes are great, and will test Canada’s ability to withstand autocratic leadership. Another has called for the Conflict of Interest Act to be modernized.

Carney's ambition for Canada to become a “leading energy superpower” puts Brookfield's Canadian energy affiliates in a challenging position as they engage with the Liberal government.

Brookfield owns Canadian energy infrastructure companies NorthRiver and Inter Pipeline Ltd., and holds minor shares in TC Energy, South Bow Corp., and Enbridge, all signatories of the open letter.

Its Canadian assets include a combination of conventional and renewable power projects and facilities.

BREAKING: I followed the trail of Mark Carney’s money-laundering scheme



I’m writing to you from a tax haven called the Isle of Man. I’ve never seen any place quite like it. It’s a little island between Ireland and the UK, home to 85,000 people. And it’s famous for two things:… pic.twitter.com/OGFx6bXKml — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 25, 2025

As Chair of Brookfield until his January departure, Carney oversaw the financial performance of NorthRiver and numerous other subsidiaries.

Brookfield funds likely remain in his now blind trust portfolio, including a reported $6.8 million in unexercised stock options.

Liberal MPs sparred with the Opposition MPs Wednesday over Carney’s tax planning, seeking assurance that he hadn't used offshore corporations to avoid federal taxes.

A 2021 report estimates Canada loses $30 billion annually to corporate tax avoidance, including an estimated $5.3 billion lost due to Brookfield's tax avoidance during Carney's tenure.

In March, it was revealed that two funds personally managed by Carney are registered in Bermuda, a well-known tax haven. A UK think tank labeled Brookfield Asset Management "Canada's top tax dodger" in a 2023 report, noting its Bermuda base.

Carney’s ethics questioned over Bermuda tax haven



Conservatives want confirmation that Carney did not use offshore corporations to avoid federal taxes.https://t.co/dtw1BsApyC — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) May 30, 2025

On April 8, the Conservative Party proposed that the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) publicly identify Canadian corporations paying little to no federal tax. Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre stated, "You can’t avoid your taxes... Global elites should not be able to either."

While legitimate reasons exist for firms to move capital to other jurisdictions, tax havens can be exploited for criminal activities like money laundering and tax evasion.

In March, the CRA accused Brookfield of tax avoidance, according to the Journal de Montreal. Court documents allege the company created a scheme to avoid $183 million in tax on a 2012 foreign currency exchange gain. A hearing is scheduled for March 2026.

While not involved in the transactions, Carney oversaw Brookfield's 2023 challenge in Canadian Tax Court against the CRA on this file.