Calgary freedom protest injunction reaches one month mark

Pro-freedom protests have been a weekly occurrence in Calgary since shortly after the onset of the pandemic.

A court ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests ability to march and make noise will remain in place for the fourth week, in response to the expected demonstration this weekend.

For three consecutive weekends, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Three weeks ago, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

Two weeks ago tickets were handed out to drivers who also honked their horns.

Last week, another round of tickets were handed out for $81 for honking.

Following the protest, a Calgary street preacher was arrested under the injunction. Derek Reimer was taken from his service in handcuffs for continuing to use amplification after a warning to stop.

The injunction will remain in place ahead of planned demonstrations this Saturday, with the freedom protest expected to take place at Calgary Courts, which is on provincial land and does not breach the injunction.

