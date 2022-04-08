Calgary freedom protest injunction reaches one month mark

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

A court ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests ability to march and make noise will remain in place for the fourth week, in response to the expected demonstration this weekend.

For three consecutive weekends, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Three weeks ago, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

One of the 6 arrests from todays anti mandate protest was a demonstrator who was honking their horn, which was violating a court ordered injunction. pic.twitter.com/T6DmdbkiFc — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

Two weeks ago tickets were handed out to drivers who also honked their horns.

Calgary police on the hunt to give $81 tickets to any driver who dared to honk in support of the ‘freedom rally.’ 🤡 🤡https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ Full video coming soon by @SydFizzard & @ATSoos pic.twitter.com/IdhlZbr9Ch — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 26, 2022

Last week, another round of tickets were handed out for $81 for honking.

Another driver was ticketed $81 for honking in support of the ‘freedom rally’ in Calgary, Alberta. 🤡



Here is the interesting dialogue of the police officer with the protesters:



For more https://t.co/Apz9xNRs7h

Full report coming soon w/ @ATSoos pic.twitter.com/odGXufrdKa — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) April 2, 2022

Following the protest, a Calgary street preacher was arrested under the injunction. Derek Reimer was taken from his service in handcuffs for continuing to use amplification after a warning to stop.

Another pastor in Alberta has been arrested. An injunction, ordered to restrict anti mandate protests, is now being used to justify the arrest of street preachers.



Covids done, but government over reach is just getting worse.pic.twitter.com/ObqCgmEtPI — K2 (@kiansimone44) April 2, 2022

The injunction will remain in place ahead of planned demonstrations this Saturday, with the freedom protest expected to take place at Calgary Courts, which is on provincial land and does not breach the injunction.