Calgary freedom protest injunction remains in place for third consecutive week

A court-ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests' ability to march and make noise will remain in place for a third week, in response to this weekend's expected demonstration.

For two consecutive weekends, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Despite this, demonstrators have continued rallying for freedom in the streets of Calgary. Two weeks ago, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

One of the 6 arrests from todays anti mandate protest was a demonstrator who was honking their horn, which was violating a court ordered injunction. pic.twitter.com/T6DmdbkiFc — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

Last week, tickets were handed out to drivers who also honked their horn.

Calgary police on the hunt to give $81 tickets to any driver who dared to honk in support of the ‘freedom rally.’ 🤡 🤡https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ Full video coming soon by @SydFizzard & @ATSoos pic.twitter.com/IdhlZbr9Ch — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) March 26, 2022

The injunction will remain in place ahead of planned demonstrations this Saturday, with the freedom protest expected to take place at Calgary Courts, which is on provincial land and does not breach the injunction.