Calgary keeping injunction on protesting ahead of planned rallies this weekend

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple today at the Rebel News Store. Buy Now

A court ordered injunction aimed to limit the freedom protests ability to march and make noise will remain in place for the expected demonstration this weekend.

On March 19, the Calgary freedom movement protested against continued COVID-related public health rules and mandates in spite of a court injunction that placed restrictions on demonstrations in the city. The injunction was ostensibly aimed at the weekly freedom rallies that have been ongoing through the pandemic, and was requested by city council and the Calgary Police Service.

Counter-protesters opposed to the freedom rallies were also impacted by the injunction.

The injunction contained a list of bylaws that police would be enforcing, including a prohibition on unnecessary sounds like noise amplification or honking, walking on roads or congesting sidewalks and the use of public parks so as to interfere with the usage by other residents.

Last weekend, the enforcement of the injunction led to several arrests, including one for honking a car horn.

One of the 6 arrests from todays anti mandate protest was a demonstrator who was honking their horn, which was violating a court ordered injunction. pic.twitter.com/T6DmdbkiFc — K2 (@kiansimone44) March 20, 2022

The injunction will remain in place ahead of planned demonstrations this Saturday, with the freedom protest expected to take place at city hall, which is not a park.

We are aware of several protests planned for Saturday, March 26, 2022, throughout Calgary. We want to remind all participants that the injunction remains in effect and will continue to be enforced. #yyc https://t.co/Z4Jzk4Wn5M — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 23, 2022

Rebel News will continue to follow this story, including at this weekend's protests.