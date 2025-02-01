Callum Darragh recounts his wrongful detainment under UK Terrorism Act

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Not very many people know that the United Kingdom has a series of laws similar in spirit to the United States Patriot Act. One of these laws is called the Terrorism Act and written into it is a provision that allows the police to arrest anyone at a port of entry into the U.K., detain them without a search warrant, and compel them to answer questions — with no right to remain silent.

While the original intent of the law was to make it easier for authorities to handle active terrorist threats, more and more often the law is implemented even when terrorism is not suspected — most often to detain and question journalists.

Our friend Tommy Robinson is facing prosecution under the Terrorism Act, but he is unfortunately not the only recent example of its misuse. Just the other day, a travel journalist in the United Kingdom by the name of Callum Darragh was pulled over at Gatwick Airport and questioned for four hours by police.

Callum Darragh joined Ezra Levant on Friday night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show to detail his experience in detainment.

Darragh was reentering the U.K., after having spent some time filming in the United States and El Salvador, when his passport failed to scan. Promptly, he was taken aside to a separate room and his electronic devices were confiscated.

"So they take all my electronic devices, scan me, take literally everything off me, and then explain to me that I’m detained… My first question [was] what are my rights to remain silent? And they explained, there isn't one," Darragh said. "The justification is that, well, if we're dealing with an imminent threat of terrorism, we need to get the information… But that's not what was happening in my case. They wanted information, and that was the way to get it."

Darragh is a British citizen but he reminded Ezra that the victims of this abuse of the Terrorism Act are not limited to his fellow citizens.

"Lauren Southern, who was a Canadian visiting the U.K., [had] the same treatment… It's not just British citizens this happens to, foreigners are at risk as well," he said. "If you don't answer their questions, you're impeding the investigation. Therefore, you've committed a crime under the Terrorist Act, so you will be charged."