Can YOU define what a woman is?
Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed some of the latest instances of transgender ideology to make waves in the public sphere.
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed some of the latest instances of transgender ideology to make waves in the public sphere.
The two hosts shared their reactions to recent moments such as U.K. Labour Party politicians being unable to define the word "woman" (similar to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson Brown) and transgender cyclist Emily Bridges planning to compete in the upcoming women's National Omnium Championships.
Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. Never miss when Rebel News goes live by signing up for notifications.
- By Rebel News
LIVESTREAM
Join Rebel News LIVE on every Monday to Friday at 12 p.m. E.T. | 10:00 a.m. M.T.Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.