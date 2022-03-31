Rebel News Banner Ad - Join Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Julie Ponesse for a LIVE civil liberties event

Can YOU define what a woman is?

Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed some of the latest instances of transgender ideology to make waves in the public sphere.

  • March 31, 2022
On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, Andrew Chapados and Lewis Brackpool discussed some of the latest instances of transgender ideology to make waves in the public sphere.

The two hosts shared their reactions to recent moments such as U.K. Labour Party politicians being unable to define the word "woman" (similar to U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson Brown) and transgender cyclist Emily Bridges planning to compete in the upcoming women's National Omnium Championships.

Rebel News DAILY Livestream's air weekdays at noon ET/10 a.m. MT. Never miss when Rebel News goes live by signing up for notifications.

