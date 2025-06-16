Canada backs UN motion that doesn’t condemn Hamas

Canada has backed a second UN resolution in as many years that failed to condemn Hamas, reiterating its desire for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Canada supported a UN resolution on June 12 demanding an end to the Gaza blockade, the opening of border crossings for aid, and the release of hostages, having backed a prior UN vote that condemned terror against civilians without naming Hamas.

On April 7, Prime Minister Mark Carney said there was a genocide in Gaza during a campaign rally, but backtracked the following day during a media scrum.

For years, Canada backed Israel in votes at the international body, but federal policy has rapidly changed over the past two years. It faced immediate criticism from Israel and Jewish advocates.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) told the Epoch Times that Canada's June 12 vote represents a "significant departure" from its past stance.

“The Government of Canada was right to reject a similarly flawed resolution last September and wrong to betray these important principles in [Thursday’s] vote,” said Noah Shack, CIJA’s interim president.

Despite the June 12 vote, the federal government expressed disappointment with the UN resolution not condemning the October 7 terrorist attacks and hostage-taking, while defending Israeli sovereignty.

On June 13, Israel precisely struck Iranian military and nuclear leaders, with the majority of retaliatory ballistic missiles and drones being intercepted by air defence systems.

In response, Foreign Minister Anita Anand said de-escalation “must be the priority.” She earlier accused Israel of stifling aid to Gaza amid its ongoing war with Hamas, a designated terrorist group.

The Jewish state has been conducting military operations in the Gaza Strip since Hamas killed 1,200 people, including eight Canadians, on October 7, 2022.

Liberal MP Jenna Sudds, who attended Eid al-Adha events with Carney in Ottawa, was one of six Liberal MPs endorsed by Vote Palestine for accusing Israel of “genocide” and supporting an arms embargo.

Vote Palestine advocates for Palestinian statehood recognition, boycotting what they refer to as Israeli settlements, and maintaining Canadian funding for UNRWA, a controversial UN agency with alleged Hamas links.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid, who previously caused a caucus split on support for Israel, was also among the Liberals who signed the petition. Zahid had previously signed a 2023 letter urging a ceasefire after the October 7 attacks on Israel.

Subsequent pressure led to a ceasefire vote at the UN General Assembly in December 2023, after Muslim donors ceased their support for the Liberal Party. Then-prime minister Justin Trudeau urged a ceasefire, hostage release, and a two-state solution in a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Liberal MPs passed a motion on September 23 to explore options for Palestinian statehood, following a similar NDP motion that passed 204-118 in March of last year.

The Liberal government later threatened to arrest Netanyahu following an International Criminal Court warrant. Then Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly claimed it didn't signal a shift in the party's Israel stance.