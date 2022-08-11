While the private sector collapsed during COVID, the number of feds making $100K kept going up

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Franco Terrazzano (@Franco_Nomics) of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) joined Ezra to discuss the CTF's call for the federal government to implement a sunshine list. Government documents show that 114,433 employees made over $100,000 in 2021.

"It's absolutely crazy," Terrazzano said. "And really it's more evidence to show that we're not 'all in this together.'"

"What we have seen is a tale of two pandemics," Terrazzanno added, noting that many in the private sector had to take pay cuts, lost their jobs or even small businesses during the pandemic. On the other hand, government bureaucrats and politicians gained. The number of federal employees making over $100,000 a year increased by an astonishing 45,426 during the pandemic.

This is only an excerpt of yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.