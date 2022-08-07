Vindictive forced masking policies on airplanes and in airports are sending a message

On this week's episode of Rebel Roundup, Rebel reporter Adam Soos joined David Menzies to discuss the shocking story of 76-year-old Alec Bialski, who was flying to Canada from France and fell asleep during the flight. His mask came down as he slept. On his way off the plane, he was arrested and charged under the Canadian Aviation Regulations for not wearing a mask.

"Have an ounce of common sense," Adam said. "I don't care what the rules are, be a decent human being and say 'yeah, mask looks good to me.'"

"This is vindictive, it's vengeful and it's spurred on by this rhetoric that anyone who has any apprehension towards a mask is a villain."

This is only a clip of Friday's episode of Rebel Roundup, a weekly show where David Menzies speaks directly with Rebel reporters about the biggest stories of the week. To watch the full episode, become a subscriber to RebelNews+.